Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Working back from knee procedure
Gonzalez is taking part in daily rehab sessions after undergoing a minor procedure on his right knee in October, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
He's going to miss Minnesota's annual TwinsFest next weekend as a result, but it doesn't sound like an injury that will be a significant issue when spring training begins. Still, monitor his progress. Gonzalez is set to return to a utility role after the Twins signed Josh Donaldson with Miguel Sano moving to first base. The Twins will still likely give him regular duty at different positions to give other players rest, as they did last year. He'll also get regular playing time when a starter is injured.
