Belisle gave up a walk-off, two-run home run to blow his third save of the season, and first since he took over closing duties, in Saturday's loss to Detroit.

Belisle had converted his first two save chances since taking over the closer role after Brandon Kintzler was traded. Belisle has been throwing well lately, as he had not allowed an earned run in his last 17.1 innings before Saturday. He'll likely retain the closer role in the near term as a result.