Belisle struck out both batters he faced to earn his third save in the nightcap of Thursday's doubleheader against Cleveland.

Belisle helped his team salvage a split with a 4-2 win, finishing the job after Taylor Rogers got the first out of the ninth inning but brought the tying run to the plate with a walk. He rebounded flawlessly after blowing a save in his last appearance, and is now 3-for-4 in save opportunities since taking over for the traded Brandon Kintzler.

