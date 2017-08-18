Twins' Matt Belisle: Bounces back with two-out save
Belisle struck out both batters he faced to earn his third save in the nightcap of Thursday's doubleheader against Cleveland.
Belisle helped his team salvage a split with a 4-2 win, finishing the job after Taylor Rogers got the first out of the ninth inning but brought the tying run to the plate with a walk. He rebounded flawlessly after blowing a save in his last appearance, and is now 3-for-4 in save opportunities since taking over for the traded Brandon Kintzler.
More News
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...