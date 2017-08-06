Twins' Matt Belisle: Grabs first save Sunday
Belisle collected a strikeout and didn't allow a baserunner during a scoreless ninth inning to record his first save of the season in Sunday's win over Texas.
The Twins are expected to utilize a closer-by-committee approach in the ninth inning moving forward, but Belisle is the first reliever to close out a game and record a save since Brandon Kintzler was traded. While Belisle is an obvious add candidate in all fantasy settings and could take the job and run with it, his supporting numbers aren't encouraging: 4.53 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 7.4 K/9.
