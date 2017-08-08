Belisle pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his second save of the season during Monday's win over Milwaukee.

Belisle picked up his first save of the season Sunday, and he was right back out to recorded his second Monday. The Twins were expected to roll with a committee approach to close out games after dealing Brandon Kintzler, but it's probably Belisle's job to loss at this point. Belisle should be owned in all fantasy formats, but just keep in mind that his 4.43 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 7.5 K/9 aren't strong supporting statistics.