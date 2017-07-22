Twins' Matt Belisle: Likely to rest until Monday
Belisle is likely unavailable out of the bullpen until Monday's game with the Dodgers, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Belisle tossed 2.2 innings in Friday's contest, so it seems like the Twins are content not using one of their better relievers for a bit in an effort to keep him healthy for the stretch run. After a rough start to the season, the right-hander has settled down and hasn't allowed a run over his last 9.1 innings.
