Belisle gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to pick up his forth save of the season in a 4-1 win over the White Sox.

He's been outstanding since the beginning of July -- Belisle hasn't been charged with a run in 16 of 17 appearances over that stretch, leading to a 1.04 ERA, 0.63 WHIP, a 21:2 K:BB, five holds and four saves in his last 17.1 innings. His grip on the closer role in Minnesota appears to be tightening.

