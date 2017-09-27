Belisle picked up his eighth save Tuesday by tossing a spotless ninth against the Indians.

Starter Bartolo Colon left the game after one inning with an illness, so this rapidly turned into a bullpen game, with Belisle the 10th pitcher deployed by manager Paul Molitor. A long-time middle-relief piece and occasional setup man, Belisle had just five saves in 13 seasons before 2017. However, he's been effective as the Twins' closer since the trade deadline, converting eight of 10 opportunities while allowing only five runs and 13 total baserunners in 16.2 innings. Belisle is set to close out the season with the ninth-inning role, but the 37-year-old righty probably won't carry it over to next year.