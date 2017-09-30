Twins' Matt Belisle: Strikes out pair for ninth save
Belisle struck out two in a perfect ninth inning for his ninth save Friday against Detroit.
Belisle has blown two saves in his 17 games as Twins closer since the Brandon Kintzler trade. A solid 17:3 K:BB supports his 2.70 ERA, and he has been solid enough in a new role for the Twins to trust him as closer as they head into the playoffs. With the Twins having clinched Friday night, it wouldn't be surprising if he rests the last two regular season contests to stay fresh for the upcoming Wild Card game.
