Bowman signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Thursday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

2023 saw Bowman return to the majors for the first time since 2019, though he appeared in just three games for the Yankees and surrendered four earned runs in four innings. The 32-year-old reliever posted a 3.99 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in Triple-A and will now have a shot at making the Twins' Opening Day roster.