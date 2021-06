Canterino has a 1.00 ERA and 35 strikeouts with three walks over 18 innings in his first four starts for High-A Cedar Rapids.

Canterino was the Twins' second-round pick in the 2019 first-year player draft, and spent some time last season at the alternate training site for developmental purposes. As a 23-year old pitcher out of college, he could advance quickly if he continues to dominate at High-A.