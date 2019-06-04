Twins' Matt Canterino: Drafted 54th by Twins
The Twins have selected Canterino with the No. 54 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Canterino may have the most unorthodox delivery of the pitchers expected to be drafted on Day 1. There are a lot of moving parts, but it has worked for him to this point. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound righty from Rice has a low-90s fastball, plus slider and a solid curveball. He also throws a changeup, but it lags behind as his fourth-best offering. He isn't very projectable, which is fine from a real-life standpoint, as his stuff is already pretty advanced, but his lack of athleticism may prevent him from improving his command much in pro ball. Most evaluators think Canterino can be a back-of-the-rotation starter in the big leagues, despite his shaky mechanics.
