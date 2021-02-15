The Twins announced Monday that Canterino will receive an invitation to big-league spring training as a non-roster invitee.

Canterino, Trevor Larnach, Royce Lewis and Aaron Sabato are among the Twins' higher-rated prospects who will get a look with the big club this spring. A 2019 second-round draft pick, Canterino hasn't pitched above the Low-A level, so he won't be a serious candidate to break camp with the Twins. Since the 23-year-old had high-level college experience at Rice before being drafted, the Twins could still choose to move him through their system more aggressively than most of their other recently-drafted pitchers. Look for the Twins to assign him to High-A Cedar Rapids or Double-A Wichita to begin the 2021 campaign after he lost out on development time in 2020 due to the cancellation of the minor-league season.