Canterino (elbow) was added to the Twins' 40-man roster Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Canterino underwent Tommy John surgery in August, but the Twins still opted to protect him from potentially being selected in the upcoming Rule 5 draft. The 25-year-old had a 1.83 ERA across 34.1 innings for Double-A Wichita prior to the injury but will now be sidelined for 2023 while he rehabs from the procedure.
More News
-
Twins' Matt Canterino: Needs Tommy John surgery•
-
Twins' Matt Canterino: Starts up rehab assignment•
-
Twins' Matt Canterino: Ready for throwing program•
-
Twins' Matt Canterino: Placed on injured list•
-
Twins' Matt Canterino: Rounding into form at Double-A•
-
Twins' Matt Canterino: Shakes off elbow injury•