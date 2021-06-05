Canterino has been placed on the minor-league injured list with a strained right elbow, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Canterino is one of the Twins' more interesting pitching prospects. The 2019 second-round pick had gotten off to an excellent start through four outings for High-A Cedar Rapids, striking out an incredible 51.5 percent of opposing batters en route to a 1.00 ERA and 0.72 WHIP. The severity of his injury is not yet clear, but elbow issues are certainly never a good sign for a pitcher.