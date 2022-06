Canterino was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Wichita. He's battling elbow tendinitis, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

This is worrisome since a right elbow strain ended his 2021 season in mid-August, but Wolfson reports the team hopes he can return in two weeks. Canterino is one of Minnesota's top pitching prospects and looked impressive with a 1.83 ERA and 50:22 K:BB ratio in 34.1 innings at Double-A.