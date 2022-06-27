Canterino, who has been on Double-A Wichita's 7-day injured list since June 8 with a right elbow strain, is scheduled to resume a throwing program this week at the Twins' spring training site in Fort Myers, Fla., Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

Canterino was cleared to resume throwing after meeting with renowned arm specialist Dr. Keith Meister a few days earlier. The right-hander was previously shut down in mid-August of last season with a strained elbow, so the Twins will more than likely have the 24-year-old build back up slowly in Florida. Canterino submitted a 1.83 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 50:22 K:BB across 34.1 innings for Wichita prior to landing on the shelf.