The Twins optioned Canterino to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Canterino missed all of last season following Tommy John surgery but impressed this spring, yielding one run with a 5:0 K:BB over three innings. The 26-year-old could return to a starting role at St. Paul but might have a better shot to make an impact for the Twins as a reliever in 2024.