Canterino (elbow) has struck out four while allowing one run on three hits and one walk in 2.2 innings between two appearances since beginning a rehab assignment Monday with the Twins' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate

Canterino has been shut down at Double-A Wichita since early June with a right elbow strain, but he should be ready to rejoin the affiliate within the next couple of weeks. Prior to being deactivated, the 24-year-old turned in a 1.83 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 50:22 K:BB over 34.1 innings for Wichita.