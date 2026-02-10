Canterino (shoulder) will be with the Twins in big-league spring training but isn't expected to pitch during camp as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander underwent shoulder surgery last March and continues to work through his recovery. Canterino hasn't seen game action at any level since 2022 due to the recurring shoulder problems, but he showcased his upside at the Double-A level that year with a 1.83 ERA and 13.2 K/9 over 34.1 innings.