Magill's contract was selected from Triple-A Rochester prior to Saturday's game against the Reds, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

The 28-year-old righty has not allowed a run in 8.2 innings for Rochester, striking out 13 while walking two over that stretch. If he has some success early on with the big club, he could stick up for most of the season, likely working mostly in mid-to-low leverage situations.