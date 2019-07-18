Magill was designated for assignment by the Twins on Thursday.

Magill gave up six unearned runs in his most recent outing Wednesday against the Mets, but his numbers on the season, while far from dominant, are strong enough that the move is something of a surprise. He owns a decent 4.45 ERA, with a 27.1 percent strikeout rate more or less cancelling out an 11.3 percent walk rate. There's a good chance he's done enough to get claimed off waivers. Kohl Stewart was recalled in a corresponding move.

