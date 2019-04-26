Magill (shoulder) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Magill battled shoulder tendinitis throughout spring training but will now rejoin the Twins after a five-game rehab stint at Triple-A Rochester. The 29-year-old posted a 3.81 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 56:23 K:BB across 56.2 innings last season and should serve in a middle relief role.

