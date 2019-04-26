Twins' Matt Magill: Returns from IL
Magill (shoulder) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Magill battled shoulder tendinitis throughout spring training but will now rejoin the Twins after a five-game rehab stint at Triple-A Rochester. The 29-year-old posted a 3.81 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 56:23 K:BB across 56.2 innings last season and should serve in a middle relief role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal