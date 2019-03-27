Magill (biceps) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Magill won't be ready for the start of the season as he continues to work his way back from a bout of biceps tendinitis. The right-hander recently resumed throwing, though he remains without a timetable for his return. With Magill headed to the shelf, Ryne Harper will open the season in Minnesota's bullpen.

