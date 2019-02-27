Twins' Matt Magill: Slow start to spring
Magill gave up three runs in 1.2 innings on four hits with one strikeout in his second spring appearance Tuesday. He's given up three runs and five hits in 2.2 innings this spring.
It's early in spring and Magill does have two strikeouts and no walks, so don't read too much into his stats. Still, Magill could be on the roster bubble. However, he does't have any minor league options left which could keep him in the bullpen even if he struggles this spring. While Magill is 29 years old and had a 3.81 ERA last season and a journeyman career, he showed improvement with his velocity to a 94.7 mph average fastball and a 8.9 K/9.
