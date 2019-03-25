Magill (biceps tendinitis) has started to play catch and hopes to throw a bullpen session by midweek, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

He hasn't pitched in a spring training game since March 13 and is set to begin the season on the injured list. Mike Morin, Preston Guilmet or Ryne Harper will make the bullpen with Magill out.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • MLB: Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

    Gennett injury proves costly

    With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...