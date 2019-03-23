Twins' Matt Magill: Status for Opening Day in question
Magill (arm) could open the season on the injured list, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Magill is dealing with an undisclosed arm injury and hasn't pitched since March 13. Manager Rocco Baldelli said the right-hander underwent testing, which went well, and added that the reliever is on the mend, though the skipper wouldn't commit to Magill being ready for the start of the season.
