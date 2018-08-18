Magill was given a chance to earn a save in the ninth inning Friday, but gave up a run and was pulled with two outs. Taylor Rogers got the final out for the save in 5-4 win over the Tigers.

Magill got his second hold of the season as a result. Trevor Hildenberger has three saves since the trade of Fernando Rodney, but it looks like the Twins may give other pitchers a chance in the role as they look toward 2019. Hildenberger had pitched in two of the previous three games, so this may have been just a way to get him rest.