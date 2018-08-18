Twins' Matt Magill: Struggles in save opportunity
Magill was given a chance to earn a save in the ninth inning Friday, but gave up a run and was pulled with two outs. Taylor Rogers got the final out for the save in 5-4 win over the Tigers.
Magill got his second hold of the season as a result. Trevor Hildenberger has three saves since the trade of Fernando Rodney, but it looks like the Twins may give other pitchers a chance in the role as they look toward 2019. Hildenberger had pitched in two of the previous three games, so this may have been just a way to get him rest.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...