Mikulski was traded from the Astros to the Twins on Thursday in exchange for Carlos Correa and cash, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Mikulski has a 5.68 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 17:10 K:BB in 12.2 innings as a reliever this year at High-A. He's already 26 and was just a throw-in for Minnesota in what amounts to a salary dump.