Shoemaker and the Twins won't play the Angels on Sunday since the game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The 34-year-old was originally tabbed to start Saturday, but that contest was also postponed for the same reasons. The Twins reported multiple positive tests for the virus and are conducting additional testing and contact tracing, throwing the immediate future of their schedule into question. Shoemaker could pitch Monday at Oakland if Minnesota is cleared to retake the field.