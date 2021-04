Shoemaker (1-2) took the loss Sunday versus the Pirates. He allowed two runs on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Shoemaker wasn't bad, but he allowed a pair of runs in the first inning, and the Twins' offense never caught up. The veteran right-hander has a 5.49 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB through 19.2 innings in 2021. His next start is expected to be Saturday versus the Royals.