Shoemaker (2-7) recorded just one out after allowing nine runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one batter in a brutal loss to the Royals on Friday.

Shoemaker allowed the first five batters to reach before striking out Kelvin Gutierrez for the only out he recorded in Friday's start. The next four batters he faced all got on base and he was finally pulled after allowing a three-run homer to Whit Merrifield to cap off a nine-run first inning for the Royals. Shoemaker's previous career-high was seven runs allowed in a game and he broke that in an excruciating fashion. He's given up a combined 14 runs over his last two starts and it may be time to wonder if he's pitched for the Twins for the final time.