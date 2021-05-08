Shoemaker (2-3) earned the win over Detroit on Friday, pitching five shutout innings with five strikeouts, four hits and two walks.

Shoemaker took down Detroit for the second time this season, and this was perhaps his best of six starts in 2021. Only two of the six baserunners Shoemaker allowed made it beyond first base. The 34-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 6.43 with a 1.50 WHIP and 19:10 k:BB across 28 innings this season. He tentatively lines up to face the heavy-hitting White Sox next week.