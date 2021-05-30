Shoemaker (2-6) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in 4.1 innings versus Kansas City.

Shoemaker was solid through four innings before falling apart in the fifth. He was responsible for all four runs in the fifth after Caleb Thielbar allowed two inherited runners to score. The 34-year-old Shoemaker has taken a loss in three of his last four outings. He has a 5.90 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 33:19 K:BB across 50.1 innings. The right-hander lines up for a rematch with Kansas City in next weekend's series.