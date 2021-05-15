Shoemaker (2-4) allowed five runs on five hits and two walks over six innings Friday, striking out four and taking a loss against Oakland.

Shoemaker made it through four innings having only allowed one run on a solo shot by Ramon Laureano. His outing was then derailed after a pair of two-run blasts by Sean Murphy and Stephen Piscotty in the fifth and sixth frames. The 34-year-old righty is now sporting a 6.62 ERA and 23:12 K:BB across 34 innings. Shoemaker is projected to face the White Sox at home next week.