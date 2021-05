Shoemaker (2-5) took the loss Wednesday against the White Sox after giving up two runs on five hits with four walks and two strikeouts over six innings.

The right-hander had plenty of traffic on the basepaths but held Chicago to a pair of runs, though it wasn't enough to avoid his fifth loss. Shoemaker has a 6.08 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 25:16 K:BB across 40 innings this season.