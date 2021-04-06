Shoemaker (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits while striking out five over six innings Monday against the Tigers.
Shoemaker gave up his lone run on a solo homer in the fifth inning, but by that time, his offense had already put up 11 runs. This was a reassuring first outing for the right-hander, who didn't secure his spot in the starting rotation until shortly before the regular season began. His next start lines up for Sunday against Seattle.
