Shoemaker signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Twins on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Shoemaker still has enough left in the tank to earn a big-league deal, though the 34-year-old isn't likely to be much more than a back-end starter. He'll compete with the likes of Randy Dobnak and Devin Smeltzer for the Twins' fifth starter job and seemingly stands a decent chance to win it, as he owns a 3.77 ERA backed up by a solid combination of a 23.5 percent strikeout rate and 7.9 percent walk rate over the last three seasons. The odds of him remaining in the rotation all year seem very slim, however, as injuries have limited him to just six starts per year over that stretch. He hasn't even reached 15 starts in a season since all the way back in 2016.
