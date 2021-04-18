Shoemaker and the Twins won't play the A's on Monday since the game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It's the third straight postponement for the Twins stemming from multiple positive tests for COVID-19. A doubleheader is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday in Oakland, though it's unclear if Shoemaker will start or if Minnesota will reorganize the rotation after three consecutive postponements.
