Shoemaker allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk and struck out seven over five innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday.

Shoemaker got through five innings without allowing a run. He began the sixth, but allowed homers to Kyle Seager and Taylor Trammell before Cody Stashak came on in relief. Shoemaker has a 4.09 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 12 strikeouts across 11 innings to begin the season. Injuries have plagued the veteran right-hander for the last four years, but he's been a solid fourth or fifth starter when healthy. The 34-year-old is expected to make his next start on the road Friday versus the Angels.