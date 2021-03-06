Shoemaker threw 2.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts in his spring debut Friday against Atlanta. He retired all seven batters he faced.

Shoemaker is competing with Randy Dobnak, Lewis Thorpe and Devin Smeltzer for the Twins' fifth starter job, but he's the heavy favorite as long as he stays healthy. Health is the key as he has a 3.77 ERA, 23.5 percent strikeout rate and 7.9 percent walk rate over the last three seasons, but injuries have limited him to just six starts per year over that stretch.