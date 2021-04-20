Shoemaker will start the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Athletics, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Shoemaker was scheduled to start Monday's matchup prior to the postponement, but he won't have to wait long to take the hill. He's surrendered five runs on 10 hits and one walk while fanning 12 over 11 frames in his first two starts of 2021, resulting in a 4.09 ERA and 1.00 WHIP.