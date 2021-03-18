Shoemaker gave up seven runs and two home runs in three innings in Wednesday's spring training loss to Boston. He has a 7.71 ERA this spring.

He did strikeout three batters without a walk, so it wasn't all bad. Despite the poor outing, Shoemaker still looks set to win the fifth starter job. He had given up just one run in his first 6.1 innings this spring. He has six strikeouts and no walks in 9.1 innings.