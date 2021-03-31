Shoemaker is slated to start the Twins' fourth game of the season Monday against the Tigers, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Shoemaker's spot in the Twins' season-opening rotation became secure after manager Rocco Baldelli confirmed last week that Randy Dobnak would begin the year in the bullpen. Due to a slew of long-term injuries, Shoemaker has combined to make only 18 starts over the past three seasons, but he's generally been strong from a fantasy standpoint when he's been healthy enough to pitch. In those 18 starts, Shoemaker has produced a 3.77 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 83:28 K:BB in 88.1 innings. He wasn't quite as sharp in the Grapefruit League this spring with four home runs surrendered in his 12.1 innings, but he issued no walks and finished with a 0.97 WHIP.