Shoemaker allowed a run on five hits and two walks over six innings in Monday's win over Baltimore. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

After coughing up an RBI double to Anthony Santander in the first inning, Shoemaker kept the Orioles off the board for the rest of his outing. He allowed a few runners in scoring position but left the game with a 2-1 lead. The 34-year-old righty has allowed two or fewer runs in three of his last four starts, lowering his ERA to 5.48. Shoemaker is currently projected to face the Royals at home this weekend.