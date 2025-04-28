Wallner (hamstring) has a moderate left hamstring strain which could sidelined him much of May, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Wallner left an April 15 game with a hamstring injury after running to first base. The injury was first thought to be mild but a moderate strain likely means he'll be out a month or more.
