Wallner went 1-for-4 with a home run in Wednesday's victory over the Royals. It was hist first home of the season.

It was just his fourth career home run against a left-handed pitcher, which bodes well for him getting more at-bats against southpaws. Wallner is hitting leadoff against right-handed starters and batting .289 overall with a .912 OPS.

