Wallner (wrist) began a rehab assignment Saturday with the Twins' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate and has gone 2-for-6 with two runs through his first two games.

Wallner will likely play a few more games in the FCL before High-A Cedar Rapids brings him back from the 7-day injured list. The 23-year-old outfielder has been on the shelf since late May with a sprained right wrist.