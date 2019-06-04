Twins' Matt Wallner: Lands with Twins at 39 overall
The Twins have selected Wallner with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Wallner's draft stock may have peaked as a freshman at Southern Mississippi, when he showcased a prototypical skill set for right field (even though he was playing center field at the time) while also impressing as a hard-throwing righty on the mound. He no longer pitches, due to a forearm strain suffered this February, so the teams that liked him best on the mound may have lost interest, but he still put up gaudy numbers at the plate as a junior in Conference USA. Wallner hit .389/.486/.867 with 15 home runs and a 20:22 K:BB in his final 30 conference games. He has massive raw power from the left side, but scouts are not sold on the hit tool, as he has some length in his swing and has not faced the greatest competition.
