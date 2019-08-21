Wallner was promoted to Low-A Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Wallner, who was selected with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft, will join Cedar Rapids after posting a .269/.361/.452 slash line with six home runs and 28 RBI in 53 games with Minnesota's rookie affiliate. The 21-year-old will finish out the year with the Kernels before likely returning to the lower minors to start the 2020 season.

